The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament (MPs) were in a state of bliss as Speaker Alban Bagbin rules that the NPP and the Independent candidate form the Majority group in Parliament.

This afternoon, the NPP caucus, who were already confident of the victory, chanted loud jubilations which brought the first session of the 8th parliament to a quick halt.

NPP jubilates over Majority Group ruling

The members, who were clad in white, gave a standing ovation as they wave their white handkerchiefs.

“Hip hip hip, Hurray”, they chanted after singing a legendary gospel song.

RELATED

Meanwhile, the National Democratic Congress MPs sat quietly and watched the scene their opponents created.

Watch video below: