The Nsuta Circuit Court in the Ashanti Region has sentenced a 74 –year -old man to 20 years in prison for defiling a ten-year-old Primary 3 girl at Asante Mampong.

Nsuta Circuit Court convicted Kwabena Asare who pleaded not guilty despite what the court describes as overwhelming evidence by the prosecution.

High Court Judge, Justice Lydia Osei Marfo, sitting as additional Circuit Court Judge, sentenced him accordingly.

Giving details, Police Chief Inspector, James Obeng said on the 3rd of December, 2018, Kwabena Asare, dragged the victim who had closed from school to his bedroom and defiled her.

He told the court the accused ignored cries for help by the girl and committed the crime before freeing the girl to go home.

Upon reaching the house, the victim’s mother detected blood strains in her underwear and interrogated her.

The girl mentioned Asare as having subjected her to forced sexual intercourse.

A report was made to police for his arrest and subsequent prosecution after the investigation.

Source: Myjoyonline.com