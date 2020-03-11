Nottingham Forest players and staff have tested negative for coronavirus after Greek owner Evangelos Marinakis returned a positive result.

Marinakis, 52, was at the City Ground for Forest’s Championship fixture against Millwall last Friday.

He revealed on Tuesday he had contracted the virus, prompting Forest to arrange tests for their entire team and those who came in contact with him.

It is not yet known if Saturday’s game at Sheffield Wednesday will go ahead.

Marinakis also owns Olympiakos and his presence at the Etihad Stadium two weeks ago when Arsenal were beaten by the Greek side in the Europa League led to the postponement of the London club’s Premier League game against Manchester City on Wednesday.

Several Gunners players are in self-isolation after meeting Marinakis.

Olympiakos, meanwhile, will host Wolves in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie on Thursday, a game to be played behind closed doors. Lake Forest, only negative results were returned when Olympiakos players were tested for the virus earlier this week.

Neither Forest nor the English Football League, have commented on the possibility of future fixtures involving the Reds being postponed, with the club saying they “will remain in close dialogue with the relevant governing bodies and football authorities to ensure the correct measures are taken”.

And while Millwall, who won the game in Nottingham 3-0, have said that “senior club representatives who came into contact with Marinakis have begun a period of self-isolation”, Forest themselves have not mentioned that they are taking any such measures.