Josie Harris, the mother of Floyd Mayweather’s three children, has died at the age of 40.

According to TMZ, the boxing legend’s ex-girlfriend was found dead at her home in Valencia, California on Monday night (March 9).

Law enforcement sources told the outlet, officials were called to the home around 9:30 PM and when they arrived, they found Josie unresponsive in her car. She was pronounced dead at the scene. There does not appear to be any foul play and the case is being treated as a death investigation as opposed to a homicide probe, TMZ reports.

Josie Harris

Josie reportedly dated Floyd from 1995 to 2010. In 2010, the 43-year-old retired boxer was convicted of attacking the aspiring actress during a domestic violence incident and later served 2 months behind bars.

Josie claimed she was abused on six different occasions. However, the criminal case cited a September 2010 incident when she claimed Floyd “entered her Vegas home while she slept, pulled her hair and then attacked her in front of their children,” TMZ reports. She claimed their oldest son, Koraun, “snuck out of the home and alerted a security guard to call the police.”

The famed boxer though has long denied the violent allegations, telling Katie Couric in an interview years later, “Did I restrain a woman that was on drugs? Yes, I did. So if they say that’s domestic violence, then, you know what? I’m guilty. I’m guilty of restraining someone.”

In response to Floyd’s denial, she sued him for more than $20 MILLION for defamation. The case is still ongoing.