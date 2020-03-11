The National Democratic congress (NDC) seems to now have their eyes fixed on the Almighty Creator in their quest to wrestle power from the governing party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The NDC, led by its National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, at a press conference on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, asserted God’s ‘will’ will have former president John Mahama regain the reigns of political power this electioneering year.

The only way for people of the north to see proper built irrigation dams is for John Mahama to be re-elected as president and we know without a shadow of doubt that as the Lord liveth, truth will triumph over lies and good over evil. On December 7, the people of Ghana will speak and by the grace of God the visionary, humble and reliable John Mahama will be re-elected to rescue our country from the wasteful, corrupt and inept Akufo- Addo government, he said.

The press conference, held by the opposition party, was to expose the ‘deceit and lies’ of the NPP government on its successful construction of irrigation dams to aid farmers in the Northern part of the country undertake farming activities during dry seasons.