‘Ground Up Chales’ member, Quamina MP has finally reacted to the mockery he suffered from netizens over his Tim Westwood freestyle.

Moments after his freestyle video hit social media, Ghanaians were quick to express disappointment in the Mankessim artiste for his performance which has been described as an embarrassment to the country.

Jabs that flew in the air on Twitter were enough reason for Quamina MP to defend himself by giving detailed account of what really transpired in the studios of the Britain television station.

According to Quamina MP, his visit to the studio was impromptu as he only visited London with the motive of supporting fellow artiste, King Promise on his London concert.

A DJ, he revealed, linked him to Tim Westwood for an interview, an opportunity he couldn’t miss but little did he know such visits come with a freestyle session.

Read ALSO

An unprepared Quamina hit the studios to deliver some raw bars on beats generated by the Tim Westwood, only to trend the next day over his performance.

“The freestyle wasn’t bad; after all I’m not a rapper. I was given two beats, Afrobeat and one UK Acapella and that’s what they released. I did well on the first part which wasn’t released but the second was something else.

I haven’t taken offence because I like to take advantage of situations. I’ve never trended on social media since I was born and the closest I have been is number 10. I am excited people are talking about me on social media,” he explained in an interview with Kobby Kyei.

However, he confessed he was not tensed or nervous when hitting the studio because it was a dream come true.