A video of Nigerian artiste, D’Banj and his son engaging in early fitness training has gone viral on social media.

The artiste and his six months-old-son were busily pressing up in the centre of their room and the excitement on their faces is heart-melting.

His son, though very feeble was trying his possible best to emulate his moves as he waddles on the ground.

The video has gone viral on social media as fans expressed joy and amazement.

D’Banj lost his one year old son in 2018 when the lad drowned in a pool in their home in Lagos. Barely a year later, the couple was blessed with another son in September 2019.