The Progressive People’s Party (PPP) has charged its General Secretary to render an unqualified apology to Franklin Cudjoe, President of policy think tank, IMANI Africa.

According to the party, their action is informed by some comments Murtala Mohammed made against Mr. Cudjoe.

In a statement signed by the Director of Communications, Paa Kow Ackon, it said personal attacks targeted at perceived opponents are not in the DNA of PPP.

It added that, its General Secretary describing Mr Cudjoe as having a paymaster does not represent the view of the party.

Read the full statement below: