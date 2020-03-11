Veteran Ghanaian actor, Ajos has made a shocking revelation about his experience with an aeroplane.

Ajos, who was speaking in an interview on Accra based Angel FM said he is scared to board an aeroplane.

He described an aeroplane as something which looks like the belly of a tortoise.

The veteran actor revealed that though he always see people off and meet others at the airport, he has never been in an aeroplane before.

Ajos stated he vowed not to board an aeroplane in his life after he saw one for the first time.