Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, says he never insulted rapper Sarkodie prior to his ‘Advice’ diss song that made waves in the country and beyond.

The two were friends before things went awful after Shatta Wale called Sarkodie broke and a hypocrite for inking a deal behind him when they’ve both agreed on a particular term.

Shatta Wale, on many platforms, criticised Sarkodie, saying Sarkodie isn’t who the public thinks he is.

But in an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Shatta Wale said he cannot still fathom why Sarkodie dissed him on the ‘Advice’ song when he, Shatta, only said he was broke.

If I say you are broke, I have not dissed you. You don’t have to do a diss track to the diss Lord. When I heard that, I was like I only said you are broke so you don’t have to do a song for me.

Shatta Wale, however, released Little Tip a year after, a song to counter Sarkodie’s ‘Advice’ and when queried he said: An armed robber won’t inform you before coming to your house, just like Sarkodie didn’t tell me before his advice song.

According to Shatta, he has since recorded a song for Sarkodie but wanted the apt time to release it and he thought when Sarkodie’s music producer, Possigee said the Tema rapper has featured an act bigger than Jay-Z, he had to finish him.

When I put out me and Vybz collabo, I saw an interview that Sark has featured an artiste bigger than JayZ.

Now the level where JayZ has gotten to, his own colleagues take their phone to take a picture with him… Even his wife [Beyonce] pays him that respect.

I recorded it the day Sarkodie released the ‘Advice’ song. My people didn’t want me to release it. But I had to so I edited some few lines… I am not a coward but I wanted this to get to him. You see those little bragging… Its nice. But we have grown to a life of reality.

The fake branding is killing people. Role models are such that people need to learn from them. I don’t wanna fight another but preach the right path. I’ve told Sarkodie.

It comes to a point where we have a show, you said you wanna charge this and you pass behind me and accept what we have agreed not to accept and you call the unity and later you tell me you have a family, no. when we say unity, its strength, he said on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, monitored by Adomonline.com.