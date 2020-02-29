Audio engineer and producer, Possigee, says Best International Flow rapper, Sarkodie, has featured an artiste on a higher level than ace American rapper, Shawn Corey Carter, popularly known as Jay-Z.

Speaking in an interview with blogger Kobby Kyei after spending time with Sarkodie in the United Kingdom, at the Red Bull studios, Possigee said Sarkodie’s song will stir up the music industry.

Meanwhile, fans of Sarkodie after hearing Possigee’s revelation took to social media to celebrate and called on Shatta Wale to recognise the news.

However, the gesture didn’t go down well with the dancehall musician who in turn blasted the Sarknatives together with their King Sarkodie for making noise about the yet-to-be released song.

He said:

When I featured on Beyoncé’s song ,I didn’t ask my boys to go around saying I have featured somebody bigger than rihanna .I kept it coded …Sarkodie you and your fans fool too much ..mun Jai gyimie nu and learn how to celebrate ones success.. [SIC]

Watch Possigee’s video below: