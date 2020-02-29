Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, reacting to music producer Possigee’s statement that rapper Sarkodie has featured an artiste bigger than Jay-Z, has sparked a Twitter war.

Fans of the duo are fighting for the number one spot on Twitter trends with the hashtags, #SarkodieIsKing and #ShattaIsALivingLegend.

The scuffle started after Shatta Wale called Sarkodie and his fans fools for bragging about his yet-to-be released song on social media.

MORE STORIES:

According to him, its absurd for Sarkodie’s fans to make a big deal out of this because he, Shatta Wale, kept his cool when he worked with Beyonce on her ‘Already’ song off ‘The Lion King: The Gift’ album.

Check out some reactions below: