A throwback photo of Archbishop Duncan Williams, Sam Korankye-Ankrah, Agyin-Asare and Ampiah-Kwofi which may send chills down your spine has pop up.

The picture captured the four men who are now renowned pastors heading various mega churches in Ghana in an unidentified church auditorium after an event.

Archbishop Duncan Williams is the founder and General Overseer of the Action Chapel International, Sam Korankye Ankrah serves as the Apostle General of the Royal house Chapel International.

Bishop Charles Agyinasare is also founder of the Word Miracle Church International, now Perez Chapel International with Rev. Dr. Robert Ampiah-Kwofi, the General Overseer of the Global Revival ministries and President of the Ampiah-Kwofi World Outreach.

Watch the photo below: