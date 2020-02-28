Ghanaian Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, has released a new song featuring Ashanti Regional New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi.

The song titled ‘Zion’ urges Ghanaians to be tolerant and hospitable in dealing with each other.

He said people must learn to say “thank you, I am sorry, and God bless my motherland”, stressing that these are the things that make society better.

Shatta Wale in the song is heard saying he would never stop composing songs until people learn to do the right things in Ghana.

In a tweet unveiling the new song, Shatta Wale wrote “Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.”

Listen to the full song below: