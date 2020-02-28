The 2019 Ghana DJ of the Year, DJ Switch, on February 26 was a guest on Apple’s Beats 1 radio.

The DJ, born Erica Tandoh, after her interview was allowed to play as a guest DJ on the show.

Mixing Western with African music, DJ Switch thrilled listeners and audience in the studio to good music.

Lil Wayne’s ‘Lollipop’, Post Malone’s ‘Better Now’, Justin Beiber’s hit single ‘Yummy’, Drake’s ‘God’s plan’, DJ Khaled’s ‘Wild Thoughts’ are some of the foreign songs she played.

DJ Switch topped them with Simi’s ‘Joromi’, Kuami Eugene’s ‘Meji Meji’ ft Davido, Adina’s ‘Sika’, Sarkodie’s ‘Oofetso’ and many others.

“Mixing My African & Western music at Beats 1 was a blast🔥💯❤️💃,” she wrote on Facebook.

DJ Switch streamed her performance live on Facebook.

During her visit, she also met with Oscar-winning actress Octavia Spenser and the cast of Nigerian-American sitcom Bob Hearts Abishola