Multiple award-winning Ghanaian teenage DJ, DJ Switch, has left teachers of Los Angeles-based Catholic School, Chaminade College Preparatory in awe with her dance moves during a school event.

In an Instagram which has earned the admiration of many fans, she was captured doing what she’s good at djing.

DJ Switch, born Erica Tandoh, as always effortlessly displayed her skills behind the console.

She was spotted in a pair of black and white trousers and white stretchy long sleeves shirt that had a huge black ribbon on the front part of the neckline.

She complemented her outfit with a pair of black boots.

Impressed by her act, the teachers happily joined her to dance as they tried to mimic her steps and cheered her on.

Posting the video, she captioned It’s Switch O’clock!

Watch the video below: