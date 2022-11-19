Multiple award-winning Ghanaian actress, Lydia Forson, has dropped lovely photos of her and her adorable mother, Janet Forson.

The photos were to mark the fourth anniversary of her hair and skincare line, Kinky Matters.

Mother and daughter made bold fashion statements as they twinned in grey and white patched dresses.

Their outfits had short sleeves on one side, while the other arm was bare as they flaunted their flawless melanin skin.

They had the same hairstyle which was neatly wrapped.

They had slight makeup to highlight their flawless skin and their hair edges were laid to perfection.

The striking resemblance of mother and daughter has caught the attention of many who have showered them with endless praise.