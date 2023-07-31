Ghanaian actress, Lydia Forson, has passionately spoken out against the practice of labelling individuals who criticise the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) as members of the opposing National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to her, citizens should be able to offer constructive criticisms without fear of being branded with a political tag.

She explained one’s party affiliation should never dictate their right to voice concerns or raise objections.

As an avid critic herself, she pointed out that those who harbour animosity towards government’s critics simply due to their political leanings, are obstructing progress and development.

In her own words, she stated: “You are extremely stupid, ignorant, and wicked if your party affiliation determines what you support or criticise.”

In her statement, she threw light on how party affiliations stop Ghanaians from addressing corruption and demanding accountability from politicians.

According to the ‘Eno’ actress, this lack of accountability allows some politicians to take advantage of the people’s indifference.

One of the things I find most offensive is when people attribute any criticism of this current government to people being an NDC.



You are extremely stupid, ignorant and WICKED if your party affiliation determines what you support or criticize. — miss forson (@lydiaforson) July 31, 2023

Calling for a shift in focus, Lydia Forson urged Ghanaians to move beyond the “you’re NDC/NPP” rhetoric and confront issues directly.

She stressed that holding politicians accountable for their promises and actions is crucial to achieving real progress and development in the country.

Additionally, the talented actress invoked a powerful analogy, urging people to imagine relying on their party cards when seeking medical attention at a hospital like the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospita.

You people don’t care about corruption; you care about people’s political affiliation.



It’s why all your arguments begin or end with “you’re NDC / NPP”.



Idiots.



When you can’t get a bed in korle bu see if your party card helps. — miss forson (@lydiaforson) July 25, 2023

MORE: