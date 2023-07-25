Former Obuasi-East Member of Parliament, Edward Enin, has raised concerns about the state of corruption in Ghana, stating that it has become increasingly difficult to speak out against it.

He emphasised that corruption and corruption-related cases under the current government have been on the rise, making it problematic for individuals to comment on such issues.

“In the current government, the rate of corruption and the number of corruption-related cases are too many. It’s tough to speak out about it because sometimes it can be met with consequences,” he said during an interview on Adom’s Burning Issues, hosted by Akua Boakyewaa Yiadom.

He expressed skepticism about the government’s ability to fulfill its promises of eradicating corruption, as people involved in illicit dealings seem to evade accountability successfully.

“The government has promised to end corruption years ago, but it seems impossible. People continue to engage in crooked deals and get away with it,” he lamented. He further highlighted the lack of discipline within the current ruling party, which he believes contributes to the prevailing corruption.

“There is no discipline in the party anymore, unlike during Former President John Agyekum Kufuor’s regime. I wonder if it was Kufuor’s leadership that made it difficult for us to confront corruption back then,” he questioned.

Mr Enin’s concerns were triggered by the recent controversy surrounding the Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaa.

Her maids allegedly stole money from her, leading to public outcry and demands for accountability. Eventually, the Minister resigned from her office, and she is currently cooperating with the special prosecutor in the ongoing investigation.

In light of the situation, Mr Enin urged the public to be vigilant in choosing the government and to prioritise discipline in governance.

“I advise any government that messes things up shouldn’t be given any chance. I pray the country gets a government that can ensure discipline and accountability,” he concluded.

