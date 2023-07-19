Former Ayensuano Member of Parliament(MP), Samuel Ayeh-Paye, has claimed some New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentarians are having challenges with their constituents for publicly endorsing Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

According to him, most NPP supporters are of the firm conviction that former Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen is the best person to lead the party in 2024.

He has stated it will be in bad taste for any MP to decide to endorse Dr Bawumia, adding they will be shooting themselves in the foot.

Mr Ayeh-Paye made these claims on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, citing a case of Nsawam-Adoagyiri and Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh.

“Most of the MPs supporting Bawumia are already having challenges. In Nsawam-Adoagyiri for instance, the decision was for Annoh-Dompreh to contest unopposed because his performance has been unprecedented. Talk of roads, Astro turfs.

“But now, all that has changed because he openly declared support for Bawumia. A strong contender has emerged because the branch executives want Alan so if you decide to impose Bawumia on them, they will vote against you,” he claimed.

Dr Bawumia, faces a major contender, former Trade Minister Mr Kyerematen, and eight others.

Over 80 MPs including the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei Owusu, and Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh have declared their support for the Vice President.

