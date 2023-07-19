A Communications team member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Kwame Asafo Agyei, has revealed why members of the Minority caucus sit in committee meetings despite boycotting parliamentary sitting.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem morning show, he said that Members of Parliament (MPs) receive a sitting allowance after every meeting.

“What the NDC MPs have done is nothing new. I’m saying this because they made the results of the Assin North bye-election a make or break for them. And for them winning the Assin North election is like trading the 2024 victory and their commitment shows.”

“In any case, there are parliamentary duties plenary and those on committees. You have boycotted those in the plenary but you go for parliamentary duties on committees. Do you know why, because when they go for parliamentary duties on committees they are paid sitting allowance. So for the committees they don’t boycott,” he said.

To him, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) MPs must be punished by their constituents for failing them.

“Is it today that Gyakye Quayson started going to court? What has changed?” he quizzed.

On Tuesday, July 18, 2023, the Minority members skipped parliamentary sitting for the fourth time to attend the trial of Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson.

