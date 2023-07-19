Member of Parliament (MP) for the Mpraeso constituency, Davis Ansah Opoku, has called out his colleagues in the Majority caucus for absenting themselves from parliamentary proceedings.

Speaking on Adom TV’s Badwam show, he said it was not right for such lawmakers to ignore their parliamentary duties and accompany aspiring flagbearers of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

“It’s a big worry that Ghana’s progress and development is played with. We have all been voted for not to serve the country not NPP or NDC yet some only listen to what the party says. I was voted for by NDC and NPP voters,” he said.

Speaking on the panel discussion, Lower Manya Krobo MP, Ebenezer Terlabi, said the Minority Caucus’ absence has exposed majority members who have in their numbers followed aspiring flagbearers of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on campaign tours.

Mr Terlabi said the Majority Caucus must laud the Minority side rather than criticise them over parliamentary boycott.

Parliament in recent times has recorded a low turnout even on the Majority side.

The Minority on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, skipped parliament for the fourth time in a row to accompany Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson, to court.

However, Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh Dompreh, expressing his dissatisfaction with the Minority in Parliament’s continuous boycott of parliamentary duties, said the House cannot continue to wait for the Minority.

The MP on July 4, 2023, after the Minority declared their intention stated that it is a disgraceful posture for lawmakers to shirk their responsibilities in the House.

The House on three occasions had to adjourn sitting due to the Minority’s absence.

