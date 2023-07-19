Two people have sustained injuries after traders clashed with a group of men suspected to be land guards at Akwatia Line in Kumasi.

The traders, mainly wood sellers, have been in a standoff with the Asokore Mampong Municipal Assembly over plans to relocate them to pave the way for the redevelopment of the area.

After several years of failed attempts to relocate the traders, the local assembly is alleged to have engaged the land guards to push the traders out.

