In a shocking turn of events, the Ugandan community is grappling with an extraordinary case that has left medical experts bewildered and questioning the boundaries of science while residents are living in sheer disbelief.

A 26-year-old woman, identified as Susan, claims to have miraculously been pregnant and given birth to a healthy baby boy, despite maintaining her virginity.

According to her, her story was initially seen as a hoax, but medical examinations conducted confirmed that her hymen was still intact, further deepening the mystery.

Speaking to Afrimax Media, Susan, who stays in a small village in Uganda, said she was 16 years old when the incident happened, and it started with unusual symptoms in her stomach which left her frightened.

Sensing something was amiss, Susan said her mother marched her to a clinic where her pregnancy was confirmed. They ran several scans at various clinics and all came with the same results.

She narrated how her mother was initially skeptical of her claims of being a virgin, but became convinced after the hymen tests which proved everything was intact.

Medics are still torn between concluding if the case is a phenomenon occurrence or medical anomaly.

According to her, alternative theories were proposed ranging from clandestine sexual activity to picking up seminal fluids from a bathing stream in the vicinity.

However, Susan told newsman she has moved past the complicated situation and is currently focused on caring for her child.

Her only bother, she revealed, is the answers she does not have as to who the father of her child is.

Her case has captivated wide public attention with many opining she is hiding the truth about her birth.

