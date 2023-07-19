Former Ablekuma MP, Theophilus Tetteh Chaie, has cautioned the government of any clandestine move to get rid of Lands Ministry’s Chief Director, Prof Patrick Agbesinyale.

The Greater Accra Regional National Democratic Congress Secretary has said he believes the Director did not make those claims based on hearsay.

“He is the chief director; an officer of the land so he is privy to documentation and he knows the in and out of their operations.

“We don’t expect that he is reassigned, forced to proceed on leave, asked to retract and apologise or silently remove him because that will affirm there is something going on and there are fraudulent acts with the acquisition of state lands.

“People have died in Ghana because their lands have been taken away with others still fighting,” he said on Adom FM Dwaso Nsem.

The message of caution comes on the back of Prof Agbesinyale’s revelation on Monday, July 10, during a meeting with Parliament’s Lands and Forestry Committee.

He claimed the Police and Military engaged the services of a notorious land guard to protect its encroached lands.

Prof Agbesinyale said the security agencies then apportion parts of the reclaimed lands to the land guard as payment for his work.

‘Gyato’ allegedly carries out similar activities for the government, according to Prof Agbesinyale.

He said the decision not to use the police or the military in protecting and reclaiming lands was to avoid public backlash.

His revelation has, however, been met with mixed reactions with the Lands Ministry, Police and Military describing it as false claims.

But Mr Chaie has described the reaction as a cock and bull story which cannot be accepted

ALSO READ: