One of the Big Brother Naija 2020 housemates, Watoni Anyansi, has revealed she got pregnant as a virgin.

Wathoni, in a viral interview, said she was 23 years when she got pregnant without penetration.

The mother of one said she had an intense make-out with the father of her child and after five months she realised she was pregnant.

Explaining further she disclosed that he rubbed his manhood on her vagina and ejaculated without penetration.

The half-Kenyan reiterated that though she missed her period she did not know she was pregnant because she was a virgin at that time.

“I was a virgin till 23. That day, l was with the guy in question. At that time, l was ovulating but l didn’t know so l was not bothered about it. He is a kind of guy who gets turned on by seeing a vagina. So, all he did was to rub his penis on my vagina and ejaculated. There was no penetration. That was it.

“After five months, l found out that l was pregnant. My friends, who knew I was a virgin and my mum, were surprised.

“I didn’t know I was pregnant because my tummy wasn’t big and in fact, I was losing weight. When he had a meeting with my parents he also confirmed that we only had intense makeout and that was it.

“I got to know I was pregnant one Sunday morning. I went to a nearby pharmacist earlier on a Saturday to complain that l belched too much among other issues. I also told him that I have not seen my period, then he asked me if l had sex and l replied no.

“He gave me something to do pregnancy test. I tried it out on Sunday morning and found out that I was pregnant. That was before l went to church,” she narrated.