Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Bernard Antwi Bosiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has showered praises on a member of the National Democratic Congress, Koku Anyidoho.

According to Chairman Wontumi, despite holding divergent views on politics, he admires him (Koku) for his loyalty to late Professor John Evans Atta Mills even after his demise.

“Koku Anyidoho has consistently exhibited loyalty. Anyone who knew Koku Anyidoho during Mills’ era thought he was being complacent, but after Mills’ death, I realised it was love Koku Anyidoho had for Mills and Ghanaians but we couldn’t differentiate the two at the time.

“If you watch keenly the things Anyidoho is doing now, he does them in remembrance of Mills. What I’ve learnt from Koku Anyidoho is that everyone who wants to be at the top needs someone who will be loyal to you,” Chairman Wontumi told Wontumi TV, monitored by Adomonline.com.

