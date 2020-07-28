The beef between afrobeats musician Kelvyn Boy and singer Wendy Shay has been quashed after the duo posted photos of themselves on social media.

They had no caption attached to the post except emojis but what some fans deciphered was that they have a song coming out in no time.

Kelvyn Boy in 2019 snubbed Wendy Shay at the press conference which was organised to unite fans of Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale following their VGMA brawl where Stonebwoy pulled a gun.

MORE:

It is unclear what or who caused them to mend their relationship but the photo shows the two talented artistes were on set shooting what appears to be a music video.

Meanwhile, fans are happy that they have resolved their feud.

See the photo below: