President Nana Akufo-Addo has described the lynching of a 90-year-old woman at Kafaba in the Savannah region as an act which has disfigured Ghana.

The deceased, identified as Akua Denteh, was lynched at the instance of a soothsayer and her accomplices who were invited to Kafaba to identify witches.

Latest information emanating from Kafaba indicates that Madam Danteh was accused of being behind lack of rains in the area.

Speaking in the Savannah region on Monday during a tour of the area, President Akufo-Addo urged all and sundry to ensure such an act never recurs.

He expressed optimism that the quick response of the Police will lead to the rapid administration of justice.

President Akufo-Addo further pledged to set up the Akua Denteh Foundation in her honour.