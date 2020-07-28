Host of Adom FM’s Entertainment Hall show, Michael Boateng, popularly known as Mike 2, has called on the Ghana police to arrest Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, also known as Afia Schwarzenegger, for indecent exposure.

The presenter made the call on his show, Adom Entertainment Hall last Saturday saying Afia’s act was uncalled for criminal in nature.

Afia Schwar recently released a video in which she is seen half naked as she tweaked, showing with an almost naked buttocks.

She circulated the video by posting it on her personal Instagram handle, making it go viral on many other social media platforms such as Whatsapp and Facebook.

A livid Mike2 described Afia’s action as primitive and against the laws of the land which must not go unpunished.

ALSO READ:

He said since the latter was popular, most people, particularly children, would one way or the other emulate her indecent behaviour which would go a long way to have negative impact on them.

He has therefore called on the police to act as quickly as possible to arrest her while calling on women’s right advocates in the country to condemn the act.

“The women of this country should speak against some of these things that the likes of Schwarzenegger do because such indecent acts disgrace women,” he noted.