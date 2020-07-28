Dr Sekou Nkrumah, the youngest son of Ghana’s first president, says the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will never win power under the leadership of John Mahama.

Describing the NDC led-administration as an incompetent government, Dr Nkrumah said former President Mahama did not perform when he was the President and believes nothing will change now.

To him, he could not fathom why an academic like Vice Presidential Candidate of the NDC, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, would sink into the dirty politics of Mr Mahama and his cronies.

Taking to his Facebook post, he wrote: I think it should be made clear to the NDC that nothing can make them win power under the leadership of Mahama! He was president before and did not perform, his government was corrupt and incompetent!

The right thing to do after the 2016 defeat was to change him as leader!

As for Professor Jane, I seriously don’t understand why an academic like her would sink into the dirty politics of Mahama and his cronies.

Ghanaians are not fools, no amount of lies or propaganda can make them change their minds just four years after voting Mahama out!

The opposition NDC on Monday, July 27, officially outdoored Prof Opoku-Agyemang as the Vice Presidential Candidate of the party at the University of Professional Studies, Accra.