Veteran highlife musician Lucky Mensah has released a new song to support incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP)’s campaign for the December 2020 elections.

Lucky revealed the release of the song in an interview with Adom News, saying it will good for Ghanaians retain President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

I always support the party that can develop the country well with my songs. I am asking Ghanaians to give Nana Addo another 4 years to complete his projects, he said.

According to the Aduu Sumo Akwadu hitmaker, there is no need to compare former President Mahama’s 8 years in power to that of Nana Addo.

I can see others comparing his 4-year tenure to the 8 years of some past leaders and that is not fair. The title of the song is ‘Nana Toaso’. I have another one for the GAs called ‘Asha Wale’ among other songs I am yet to release.