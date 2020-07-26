Dancehall legend, Shatta Wale, has another cause to jubilate as American rapper Meek Mill is excited to work with him.

Following his feature with Beyoncé, Shatta Wale has sealed his spot in the international ratings, making him recognised by other award-winning artistes.

Meek Mill has announced he will feature Shatta Wale on his next mixtape ‘Land Africa’ which is a track in his ‘Gift of God’ album.

He has confirmed the track “is gonna be a bop.”

Weeks ago, Shatta Wale announced he has cemented his name in Ghana’s music industry and the need to go international has forced him to be in touch with some top-rated artistes.

Also, his latest studio album will see the likes of Nicki Minaj, Vybz Kartel and Cardi B being featured.