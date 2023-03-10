Highlife musician, Lucky Mensah, has said he has put music on hold to channel his energies into running a football academy.

“I run LM Soccer Academy which has Under 17, Under 15, Under 13 and Under 10 footballers.

“That is where all my concentration has been lately, we play with teams all across the country and we are doing very well,” he mentioned to Graphic Showbiz.

Lucky Mensah added that he used to be a very good footballer himself and was referred to as Skillsman.

Born Alex Lucky Mensah, Highlife artiste, Lucky Mensah groomed his talent when he started singing in the Kristo Asafo church at Gomoa, Central Region at the age of 11.

He continued singing in the Accra New Town branch of Kristo Asafo when he relocated to Accra.

He later joined the Figo band but left the band and worked as a solo artiste and released his debut album in 1993.