A District Magistrate Court at Adentan has sentenced a 30-year-old man, identified as Lucky Mensah, to six months into prison custody for stealing.

The suspect is said to have broken into a shop at Oyarifa, ransacked it and took away some valuable items.

Appearing before the court, Mr Mensah pleaded guilty on charges of causing unlawful damage, unlawful entry and stealing.

According to the police, he engaged in this ill act in June 2020 but was apprehended on August 20, 2020, by the Abokobi police after a phone he stole and sold to a third party implicated him.

At the time of arrest, the police retrieved six other mobile phones and valuables which were identified as stolen items from the shop.