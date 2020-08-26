A 40-year old man, from Ondo State, Tope Oladiran, who has been terrorising residents of Ikorodu axis for a while, has been arrested by the men of Zone 2, Police Command, Lagos State.



It is reported that the suspect, who has no fixed address, goes about snatching residents’ phones and laptops in the area.



According to Police Public Relations Officer, for Zone 2 Command, Onikan, DSP Hauwa Idris Adamu, the suspect’s last operation was when he preyed on a woman at Ori-Okuta, Agric, Ikorodu, on March 29, 2020.





“He was unable to rob the woman of her mobile phone before she went into her compound but he somehow got to know that the woman lived alone with her two children.



“He waited till later in the night when he scaled the fence and entered the woman’s house through the kitchen. He hit the victim who pleaded for her life and that of her children and offered her gadgets for him to leave them alone,” he said.

MORE

After threatening to wipe out the family if they raise an alarm, he proceeded to the kitchen to prepare a sumptuous meal, ate to his satisfaction and ordered the victim to prepare for sex.

The victim, who preferred death than to be abused in front of her children, jumped down from her one-storey apartment and called for help.

Fortunately, the alarm attracted the neighbours and they were able to apprehend the suspect.