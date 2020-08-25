A police officer Sgt Solomon Amuure, 42, has lost his life after a DAF cargo truck with registration number 11 JP 9534 fell on him.

The incident, according to police report, occurred around 2030 hours on Monday when the moving truck, loaded with cartons of playing cards, veered off its lane.

The truck was said to be from Tema heading towards Ouagadougou when it somersaulted, landing on the nearside at Kadelso barrier in the Kintampo Municipality of the Bono East region.

The officer was rescued and rushed to the Buipe Hospital where he was declared dead.

The body has since been deposited at the Kintampo Municipal Hospital Morgue for further directives and the suspected driver, Kagambega Zacharia, is in police grips.

The said vehicle has been impounded by the police.

Earlier this year, another Motor, Traffic and Transport Department officer was killed by a vehicle on the same stretch.