Ghanaian singer, Mzbel, has spoken after she was arrested by the Greater Accra Regional Police Command.

Mzbel was arrested and detained at the police headquarters last night.

Details are that the Ghanaian singer was arrested at the back of a complaint lodged by Mrs Stacey Amoateng, a Ghanaian TV personality.

READ ALSO:

Mrs Amoateng reported the controversial musician to the police Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service for defamation of character.

This comes after Mzbel, weeks ago, alleged that Prophet Nigel Gaisie had disclosed to her that Mrs Amoateng had tested positive for a sexually transmitted virus.

But in a new video, right after her detention, Mzbel was seen being driven while she recorded a video of herself.

She said: “Fellow Ghanaians”, and for the next two minutes stared into the camera then said again: “That is all, bye”.

The musician also shared on her social media a picture of her in her nightdress ready for bed with the caption: “If u prayed for my downfall, u should get a refund back lol, Well feel free to use me to trend some wai lol good night Mzbelievers.”

She is expected to report to the Police CID today.