Ghanaian actress and on-air personality, Benedicta Gafah, has waded into the ongoing beef between Tracey Boakye and Mzbel.

Movie producer and actress Tracey Boakye and singer, Mzbel have been beefing seriously over their ‘sugar daddy’ they both refer to as ‘Papa No’.

In an interview on Kingdom TV, Miss Gafah urged actress Boakye to stop flaunting her riches on social media.

Explaining her advice, she said the age and means through which everybody makes it in life differ, therefore, actress Boakye needs to slow down.

According to her, it is grace that takes people to a certain stage in life and thus, one should just appreciate what they are able to acquire and not project them in the eye of the public.

“Everything you get is by Grace, and you don’t rub what you have in the faces of others as if they are not working hard. Everybody’s time differs, and so does their destiny,” she said.

