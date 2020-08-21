Cheers 🍻 to victory 💃💃💃.

Actress Tracey Boakye is having a self-party after being accused of blackmailing a top politician into obeying her demands.

Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, has accused the actress of possessing some damning video recordings of what is believed to be about her relationship with the top politician and using them to blackmail him.

After hearing Mr Agyapong’s revelations, the actress went haywire and challenged him to back his claims with evidence.

READ ALSO:

That was obviously not the first time she had gone ‘mad’ over something.

For weeks now, she has been a hot topic and in fact, from the look of things, she hasn’t been in a stable condition until now.

She decided to throw herself a party to cool down from all the stress and inflammatory emotions as she is seen in a video on her Instagram page popping champagne.

it was not clear the reason for the celebration.

Check it out: