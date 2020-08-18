Popular Ghanaian singer, Mzbel appears to be in a comfortable lead with the ‘Papa no’ issue currently.

The ’16 Years’ hitmaker has dropped her reaction with regards to how Assin Central Member of Parliament and business mogul, Kennedy Agyapong dealt with actress Tracey Boakye in their famous ‘sugar daddy’ beef.

On August 17, 2020, Kennedy Agyapong took the time to deal with Tracey Boakye on his NET 2 TV station.

He made some damning revelations about the actress and her various escapades. Mr Agyapong focused his fire on Tracey Boakye at the expense of Mzbel. The actress responded immediately.

Following Mr Agyapong’s rant, new photos show Mzbel in her plush mansion while drinking wine.

In the photo, Mzbel is seen very excited as she wore her beautiful dress with red heels and sipped on wine.

Captioning the photo, Mzbel wrote: “May u meet people who carry what u lack and are willing to give it to u .”

However, Mzbel’s post has attracted several comments with some saying she is excited that Kennedy Agyapong is dealing with her rival.

@shane2phresh: “I need a “Maame No” who gon help me ?”

@kachan_love: “First to comment look good always.”

@akuacarrie: “Goddess.”

@akyere_sika54: “Goddess” @empress_bemah_1: “Amen.”

Source: Yen