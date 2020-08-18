The president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has said that all the ongoing road projects in the country are not Green Book propaganda roads.

“We are not doing a Green Book Propaganda road but genuine roads on the ground which are very visible to the entire populace,” he said.

The president said this when he cut the sod for the construction of a 24-kilometre road at Taleku-Bokazo to Anyinase road in the Ellembelle District of the Western region.

The Omanhene of Eastern Nzema Traditional Council, Awulae Amihere Kpanyile III, appealed to the president to make the Atuabo port feasible.

According to him, the move will create employment for the people as well as boost the country’s economy.

