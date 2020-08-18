Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako Atta, has hinted that the Takoradi PTC Interchange project will begin in September this year.

Addressing journalists ahead of a two-day tour by President Nana Akufo-Addo in the Western region, the Roads Minister stressed that the ceremony would herald a “new dawn of road infrastructure” for the region.

He detailed that a total road network of 1,258 kilometres would be completed in the ensuing months to add to the road infrastructure base of the Western region.

He mentioned that 80 new road projects are currently ongoing; 27 of which are being supervised by the Ghana Highways Authority, 34 under Feeder Roads, and the remainder being managed by the Urban Roads Department.

The Western Region has a total road network of 5,289.7 kilometres.

Per an estimate by the Roads Minister, the region has about 45% of its road network in a very poor state, and thus deserves a facelift.