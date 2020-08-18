National Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Chief Sofo Azorka, has asked members of his party in the Savannah region to deal mercilessly with New Patriotic Party (NPP) members spotted in any of the communities in the region taking data from residents.

Addressing supporters of the NDC in the region and showing what he claimed to be a registration book of the NPP, chief Azorka encouraged members to deal with NPP members under the guise of being officials of the Electoral Commission.

“If you see anyone in your community holding this book and going round, writing our people’s names, masa don’t let him go free,” he said in a video making rounds, to which the supporters retorted “Finish him.”

To him, some NPP activists are roaming around communities in the region collecting data from residents when they are not officials of the EC.

He believes the NPP has plans to use the data to delete names of targeted members of the NDC from the new Voters Register in the region.

