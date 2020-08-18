The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has announced an emergency shutdown of the Weija Water Plant.

This is to allow repair works to be done on the major pipeline that supplies water to the Western part of Accra.

This was contained in a statement from the GWCL.

“We’re sorry to inform you that there has been an emergency shutdown of the Weija Plant to enable us to carry out some emergency repair works on the major pipeline that supplies water to the Western parts of Accra.”

The affected areas include Bortianor, Weija, Tetegu, Gbawe, Mallam, Dansoman, Mamprobi, Korle-Bu, Mataheko, Awudome Estates, Kwashiman, Awoshie, Tesano, Abeka, North Kaneshie, Kaneshie, Odorkor, Dakuman, Sowutuom, Santamaria, and adjoining communities.

The repair work is expected to be completed by close of day today, Tuesday, August 18, 2020.

The GWCL further assured residents of the affected areas that water supply will be restored soon.

Below is the statement from GWCL

EMERGENCY SHUT DOWN

Good morning cherished customers, we’re sorry to inform you that there has been an emergency shutdown of the Weija Plant to enable us to carry out some emergency repair works on the major pipeline that supplies water to the Western parts of Accra.

The affected areas include:

Bortianor, Weija, Tetegu, Gbawe, Mallam, Dansoman, Mamprobi, Korle-Bu, Mataheko, Awudome Estates, Kwashiman, Awoshie, Tesano, Abeka, North Kaneshie, Kaneshie, Odorkor, Dakuman, Sowutuom, Santamaria, and adjoining communities.

The repair work is expected to be completed by close of day today 18th August 2020.

Water supply will be restored as soon as the work is completed.

We regret the inconvenience caused.