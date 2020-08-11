The General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, says the vigilance of the party’s polling agents during the mass voters’ registration exercise which ended last week has led to a drastic reduction in the number of voters in constituencies along Ghana’s borders.

According to him, this was achieved by the vigilance of the party’s agents in challenging foreigners, mostly those close to the border towns from registering.

He said in some border constituencies, the number of voters on the register reduced by over 12,000 people as compared to what existed on the previous voters register.

Mr Boadu was addressing a press conference in Accra Monday afternoon, August 10, 2020 on the just ended mass voter registration exercise.

Arguing in support of the Electoral Commission’s (EC)decision for the new voters’ register, Mr Boadu said the exercise has helped to prevent about three million names from staying on the electoral roll which hitherto should not have been there going by the law.

He said at the end of the voter registration exercise last week, the EC registered a little over 17 million people.

That, according to him, if the EC should have gone ahead to use the old voter register and conducted a limited registration exercise, per the statistics, the EC would have added three million more people who are not qualified to register, hence increasing the figure to over 20 million people.