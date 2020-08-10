Ashanti Regional New Patriotic Party Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as ‘Chairman Wontumi’, is cracking ribs again with his new video.

Chairman Wontumi is known for his funny style of speaking English despite his wealth and power.

Chairman Wontumi in the video was captured using words like ‘Tomfoolery’ among others. His pronunciation got the people around him laughing out loud.

However, he bragged that as an old student of Prempeh College, he was good with the Queen’s language.

His hilarious video has got social media users throwing in their comments.

Watch the video below: