Gospel musician, Patience Nyarko, has reacted to a video of United Kingdom-based Ghanaian musician Fuse ODG burning a portrait of Jesus Christ on social media.

The Christian singer, in an interview on Asempa FM’s Tété a Tété, said it was normal for the ‘Antenna’ hitmaker to burn the image if that is what he believes in.

Earlier, Fuse ODG embarked on a controversial spiritual warfare in an attempt to ‘liberate Africans from mental slavery with respect to Christianity.’

Fuse ODG burns a portrait of Jesus Christ to wake Africans up

“Black People … if we want economic or political revolution then we need to have a spiritual revolution first,” he charged before burning a portrait of Jesus to depict his motive.

But the Obi Nyanime hitmaker, talking on Asempa FM’s weekend entertainment show said Fuse ODG doesn’t have to be abused but rather he should be allowed to propagate whatever he believes.

If someone does not believe in God, we don’t kill the person. We don’t worship Jesus, we worship God but we believe Jesus is the way. So if someone doesn’t believe in God it is normal.

Talking about the picture, she said: What I believe is that it’s an actor who tried to portray Jesus and that is what we have come to believe so there is nothing wrong.

He hasn’t been able to burn Jesus in real sense. We don’t fight over everything. We have to know what to fight for and not what not to fight for, she said.

Watch the video below: