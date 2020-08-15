Kumawood actress, Tracey Boakye, is still trending on social media for the wrong reason.

The heavily endowed actress can’t stop posting on social media after giving birth to her second child.

Following her banter with Mzbel on social media, many have been asking about the real father of the actress’ little daughter.

Many renowned Ghanaians have been mentioned as the baby daddy of the actress.

One of them is a popular Kumawood actor now based in the United States of America, Mr Obrempong.

Reports have gone viral that Mr Obrempong is the father.

Miss Boakye has, thus, taken to social media to release a photo of Mr Obrempong and apologised for causing him damage over news that he is the father of her daughter.

She wrote: “BRO IM SOO SORRY FOR WHATEVER I HAVE CAUSED YOU AND YOUR ENTIRE FAMILY, WITH THE NEWS CIRCULATING ON SOCIAL MEDIA THAT YOU ARE MY BABY DADDY, YOU’VE BEEN THERE FOR ME AS A SENIOR BRO AND WORKING PARTNER, I’VE DECIDED TO KEEP MY RELATIONSHIP AND MY BABY DADDY FROM THE MEDIA, SO PLEASE STOP TAGGING AND DISGRACING.”

Source: Yen.com.gh