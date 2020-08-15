Ghanaian musician, Wendy Shay, has released a video in which she went to Shatta Wale’s office to introduce her puppy to him. The video began with Wendy Shay entering the office and then showing her dancing skill.

Shatta Wale, who rises to his feet, admits he loves the way she is dressed. Wend Shay then proceeds to introduce herself as the queen of Ghana music as she hands over the puppy to Shatta Wale.

According to her, she is not ready to reveal the name of the puppy as there is an upcoming naming ceremony where she would do just that.

Shatta Wale, holding the puppy, reveals that he once heard rumours to the effect that he looks like a puppy, which leads to laughter.

They then introduce themselves as the king and queen of Ghana music after which Shatta Wale proceeds to kiss Wendy Shay on the cheek.

Social media users have reacted to the video: @ag_9ce: U guys must be kidding me @sedemkay: Paaaah paaaah paaaah

@ashaiman_chris_brown: @efia_odo is coming so kmfd

@_god.is.blaq_: Lot’s of love❤️❤️

@qweku_bonsu: Shattashay ❤️❤️

@nephron_official: I want the dog

Source: Yen